Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Public Service Enterprise' share price underperformed its industry in the past six months. Further, any inability to comply with various regulations and obtain fair and timely rate relief could have an adverse impact on its future earnings and growth. Environmental issues like restrictions on carbon dioxide emissions and other pollutants produced by its fossil units might increase compliance-related costs, which may weigh on earnings. Moreover, with the current U.S. economy in favor of hiking interest rates, the cost of borrowing has increased which in turn may diminish the company’s ability to take credit from banks and other financial institutions to support new projects. However, the company plans to spend 3.8 billion on transmission over the next three years, $2.4 billion for electric distribution and another $0.3 billion for gas distribution and modernization. The company is also taking measures in expanding its renewable assets.”

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of PEG opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 25,046 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,391,806.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,774,897.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 538,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,521,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,565 shares of company stock valued at $9,857,367. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.