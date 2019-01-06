Project Pai Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, OOOBTC, HBUS and LBank. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.93 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.13406930 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00028147 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,660,363,531 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, BitForex, Bitfinex, HBUS, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

