Private Trust Co. NA Has $369,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $2,606,002.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $275.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $258.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.36.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

