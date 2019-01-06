PrimeEnergy (PNRG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

PNRG remained flat at $$79.21 during trading on Wednesday. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. PrimeEnergy has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of -0.09.

PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 25.76%.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

