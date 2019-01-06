Premier Inc (PINC) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,067,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Premier were worth $231,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth about $123,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Premier by 195.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 41.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC opened at $37.64 on Friday. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Premier had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,362.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh Anderson sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $106,570.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,744 shares in the company, valued at $617,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,503 shares of company stock worth $1,934,938. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.21.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

