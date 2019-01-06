PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PRA Health has outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's raised earnings per share view for 2018 instils optimism. Strong performance by the Clinical Research segment is a positive. PRA Health continues to gain from large pharmaceutical companies, which contributed substantially to the top line in recent times. Management is optimistic about the integration of Symphony Health and the introduction of Pediatric Site Network. With this buyout, PRA Health expects to enhance ability in the field of data and analytics. The company also rides high on CRO market prospects. On the flip side, escalating direct costs are a concern. For investors’ notice, management claims that the increase in direct costs was primarily related to a hike in labor-related costs, specifically in the Clinical Research segment.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRAH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an inline rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

