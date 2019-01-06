Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Pra Group worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Pra Group during the second quarter worth about $214,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Pra Group during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 113.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pra Group by 388.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pra Group by 110.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pra Group alerts:

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $26.61 on Friday. Pra Group Inc has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13). Pra Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $225.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Pra Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/pra-group-inc-praa-shares-sold-by-credit-suisse-ag.html.

Pra Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.