Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Trading 7.1% Higher

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.83. 2,295,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,951,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Platform Specialty Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 549,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $6,022,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,419,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $23,974,846.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,269,250 shares of company stock worth $13,810,313. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,079,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,923,000 after purchasing an additional 552,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,251,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 263,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,079,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,923,000 after purchasing an additional 552,143 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 267,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 60,977.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 168,298 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

