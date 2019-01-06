Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Bonds Trading 0.6% Lower

An issue of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) debt fell 0.6% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 4.65% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $97.92 and was trading at $98.16 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

A number of research firms have commented on PAA. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $22.60. 3,960,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,779. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,545,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,636 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,218,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,995 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,057,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,538,000 after purchasing an additional 292,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,466,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after purchasing an additional 867,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,151,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

