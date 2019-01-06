Pitney Bowes (PBI) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 2,990,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,433,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $108,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $389,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 84.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 745.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)
Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.
Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.