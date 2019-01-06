Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Buy Rating for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of SOI opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 847.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

