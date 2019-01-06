PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 1st

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0807 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PHK opened at $8.22 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $9.04.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
