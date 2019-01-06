PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0807 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PHK opened at $8.22 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $9.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/pimco-high-income-fund-phk-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-08-on-february-1st.html.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.