PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PGP stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/pimco-global-stocksplus-income-fund-pgp-announces-0-12-monthly-dividend.html.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.