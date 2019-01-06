PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years.
PGP stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $16.40.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.