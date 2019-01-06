Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (PCI)

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th.
Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.
NYSE PCI opened at $21.45 on Friday. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $24.65.
Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.
