PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

PTY opened at $15.79 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

