Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PCN opened at $15.44 on Friday. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

