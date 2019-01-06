Pigeoncoin (PGN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $562.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $131,299.00 and approximately $562.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014102 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000313 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006756 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 1,667,388,949 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

