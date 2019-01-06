PIECoin Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (PIE)

PIECoin (CURRENCY:PIE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, PIECoin has traded flat against the US dollar. PIECoin has a total market capitalization of $27,051.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PIECoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIECoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00054532 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004904 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000507 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PIECoin Profile

PIECoin (PIE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2016. PIECoin’s total supply is 11,052,595 coins. PIECoin’s official Twitter account is @Pie_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIECoin is www.piecoin.info . PIECoin’s official message board is www.piecoin.net

Buying and Selling PIECoin

PIECoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIECoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIECoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIECoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

