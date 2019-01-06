Phil Skolnick Sells 10,000 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phil Skolnick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, December 6th, Phil Skolnick sold 4,321 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $69,395.26.

On Monday, November 5th, Phil Skolnick sold 1,821 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $32,796.21.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.13% and a negative return on equity of 175.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price target on Opiant Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/phil-skolnick-sells-10000-shares-of-opiant-pharmaceuticals-inc-opnt-stock.html.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.