Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

TSE PEY opened at C$7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$6.59 and a one year high of C$14.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.619999961943736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.35, for a total value of C$374,000.00. Also, Director Micheal Macbean bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.13 per share, with a total value of C$242,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,400 shares of company stock worth $935,036.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 722 million barrels of oil equivalent.

