Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) Critical Survey

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Marine Petroleum Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 95.79% 6,166.83% 737.06% Marine Petroleum Trust 76.51% 72.63% 72.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Marine Petroleum Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust $30.56 million 9.64 $29.32 million N/A N/A Marine Petroleum Trust $870,000.00 4.56 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Petroleum Trust.

Dividends

Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Marine Petroleum Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.2%. Marine Petroleum Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Marine Petroleum Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Petroleum Trust has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Marine Petroleum Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Marine Petroleum Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 348 net productive oil wells, 65 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees. The Trust distributes all income, after paying its liabilities and obligations, to the unit holders during the months of March, June, September and December each year. The Trust’s subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation (MPC), holds title to interests in properties subject to the Trust’s interests that are situated offshore of Louisiana. MPC is engaged in the administration and collection of royalties. As of June 30, 2016, MPC held an overriding royalty interest equal to 0.75% of the value at the well of any oil, natural gas, or other minerals produced and sold from the leases. All aspects of MPC’s operations are conducted by third parties.

