PENG Hits Market Capitalization of $266,678.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. PENG has a market capitalization of $266,678.00 and approximately $379.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PENG has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.02196798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00155185 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00216882 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024858 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024801 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 9,769,582,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,582,175 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.