Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Rank Group (RNK)

Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of Rank Group stock opened at GBX 139.80 ($1.83) on Friday. Rank Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

About Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

