Peabody Energy (BTU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTU. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Clarkson Capital lowered Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Peabody Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE BTU opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $47.84.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 28,987 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,016,574.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,245,056 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $293,854,000 after purchasing an additional 160,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,245,056 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $293,854,000 after purchasing an additional 160,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,232 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $286,716,000 after purchasing an additional 674,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,292,224 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $117,367,000 after purchasing an additional 236,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 90.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,593,969 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,753 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

