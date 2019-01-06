PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.61. PDL BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PDL BioPharma announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 27.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 603,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 107,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,514,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 996,690 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 430,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,824 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,936,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,908 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

