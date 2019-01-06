Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.05% of Paylocity worth $223,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 644.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 589,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 510,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 246,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,483,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paylocity from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 195.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.02. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.37 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $379,448.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,771,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,672,284.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,527,499. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

