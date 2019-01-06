Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 7,045,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,563. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.66. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $867.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,902.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 373,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,123,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,218,000 after purchasing an additional 465,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

