PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) and Zendesk (ZEN) Head to Head Survey

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital N/A N/A N/A Zendesk -22.64% -26.15% -9.93%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PagSeguro Digital and Zendesk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 1 2 8 0 2.64 Zendesk 0 3 16 0 2.84

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus target price of $34.55, indicating a potential upside of 68.27%. Zendesk has a consensus target price of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Zendesk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Zendesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Zendesk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $790.32 million 3.20 $149.95 million $0.57 36.02 Zendesk $430.49 million 14.48 -$110.63 million ($1.03) -56.52

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Zendesk on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization. In addition, it operates a developer platform that allows organizations to extend the functionality of its family of products, integrate into internal and third-party systems, and customize the experience for their employees and customers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

