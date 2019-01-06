Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.24% of Outfront Media worth $34,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,262,000 after purchasing an additional 215,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,837,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,447,000 after purchasing an additional 529,060 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 354.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 134,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 105,084 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 354.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 76,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 481.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,879 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUT opened at $18.70 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Outfront Media from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

