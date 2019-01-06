Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $52.75 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 49,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 365.3% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 61,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $2,323,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,702,022.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $1,278,172.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,692.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (down from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Shares of HD opened at $173.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

