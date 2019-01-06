OptimizeRx (OPRX) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) is one of 127 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OptimizeRx to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $12.13 million -$2.10 million -64.38 OptimizeRx Competitors $2.69 billion $401.77 million 1.80

OptimizeRx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx’s peers have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OptimizeRx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00 OptimizeRx Competitors 948 4324 7964 347 2.57

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.93%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.26%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx 0.54% 0.87% 0.70% OptimizeRx Competitors 4.54% 0.49% 1.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OptimizeRx peers beat OptimizeRx on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. It has a strategic partnership with Patient Connect to deliver real-time messaging at point-of-care in Europe. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan.

