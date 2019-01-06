OptimizeRx (OPRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a P/E ratio of -64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.54%. Equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimizeRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 2.41% of OptimizeRx as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

