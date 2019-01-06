Opko Health (OPK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,451,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.97. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Opko Health’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Opko Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,816.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 510,000 shares of company stock worth $1,557,500. Company insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 38.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,531,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after buying an additional 8,237,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 4,664.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,290,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 4,200,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 129.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 2,274,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 199,980.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,482,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 1,481,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 25.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,440,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 897,406 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

