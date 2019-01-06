Omni Market Cap Achieves $1.32 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $4,497.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00060779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00993485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019795 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00001220 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,097 coins and its circulating supply is 561,781 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

