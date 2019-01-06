Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ FY2019 earnings at $3.08 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors to $34.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.
Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,750. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
