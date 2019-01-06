Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ FY2019 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors to $34.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,750. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.