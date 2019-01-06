Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 290.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 414.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $283.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 80,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $7,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,650,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,739,025.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 90,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $8,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,810,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,406,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $29,783,680. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

