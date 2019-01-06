Okta (OKTA) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) were up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $63.15. Approximately 1,931,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,815,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Okta alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.81 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. Analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,077,695 shares of company stock valued at $69,685,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,875,000 after acquiring an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,875,000 after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,736,000 after purchasing an additional 744,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 242,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/okta-okta-trading-up-6.html.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.