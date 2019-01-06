Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAK opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $320.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 13.96%. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

OAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,192,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $33,306,475.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 186,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $883,621.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,546,846 shares of company stock worth $43,786,015 over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

