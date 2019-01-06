Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Trading 5.7% Higher

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $43.03. 2,317,567 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,296,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 15,728,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $794,303,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $313,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,066,697.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,741,436 shares of company stock valued at $794,928,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

