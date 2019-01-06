NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$9.71 on Thursday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.34 and a 1-year high of C$11.70.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

