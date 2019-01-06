Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.06.

Shares of NOC opened at $247.90 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $360.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $2,747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 807 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $225,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

