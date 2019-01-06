Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Nordstrom posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Wedbush started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price objective on Nordstrom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Nordstrom news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $24,713,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 60.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,833. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

