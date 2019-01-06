Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.40. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 90.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 300,750 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,720,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 64,050 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,232,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 112,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 111,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

