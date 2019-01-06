NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. 274,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NMI has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

