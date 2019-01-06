Nice Ltd (NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $416.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $416.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.00 million and the highest is $419.60 million. Nice posted sales of $392.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $356.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.67 million. Nice had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 12.37%.

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nice to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nice in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nice to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.73. 129,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,333. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nice has a one year low of $84.49 and a one year high of $119.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,084,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,988,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,585,000 after buying an additional 170,578 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,738,000 after buying an additional 174,056 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,910,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 392,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,947,000 after buying an additional 78,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

