Nexeon Medsystems (NXNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Nexeon MedSystems, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on providing innovative neurostimulation products for patients suffering from debilitating neurological diseases. Nexeon MedSystems, Inc. is based in DALLAS, United States. “

Get Nexeon Medsystems alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nexeon Medsystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.

NXNN stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Nexeon Medsystems has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.34). Nexeon Medsystems had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nexeon Medsystems will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Nexeon Medsystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexeon Medsystems (NXNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexeon Medsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexeon Medsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.