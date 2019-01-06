NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Receives $17.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Compass Point set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. NEWTEK Business Services has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 102.01% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.99%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,911 shares in the company, valued at $16,672,515.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,312 shares of company stock worth $129,529. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 55.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

