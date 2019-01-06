News (NWSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “News Corporation's efforts to expand its digital offerings, with greater emphasis on real estate businesses bodes well. The company has been also concentrating on cost cutting and augmenting digital subscriber base. This, in turn helped it to post eight straight quarter of positive earnings surprise in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Moreover, both the top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results gained from sturdy performance at the Digital Real Estate Services and Book Publishing segments as well as the consolidation of Foxtel. The company is in a transitionary phase looking to diversify its revenue streams through strategic buyouts and operational enhancement. Although the stock has underperformed the industry in the past month, we expect the above-mentioned strategies to aid a turnaround in the near future. Nevertheless, the company remains vulnerable to foreign currency headwinds and soft print advertising demand. “

Get News alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWSA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of News from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of News from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of News from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. News currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

News stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 1,830,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,033. News has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that News will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 392,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 5.4% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 4.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1,603.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 136,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 128,041 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on News (NWSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.