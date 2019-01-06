NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NewLink Genetics Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for cancer treatment. Its portfolio also includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy products used for the treatment of oncology indications. NewLink Genetics Corporation is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Get NewLink Genetics alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NewLink Genetics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NLNK stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.48. NewLink Genetics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 253.52% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NewLink Genetics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in NewLink Genetics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 112,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,719 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NewLink Genetics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewLink Genetics (NLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.