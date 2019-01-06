New York Times (NYT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NYT. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered New York Times from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Times to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYT opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New York Times will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Denham sold 3,492 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 40,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.